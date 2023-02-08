The Halton Police Service has charged a 70-year-old male with 1st Degree Murder in relation to an investigation into the death of a woman victim.
On Friday, January 13th 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m, police were called to a residence at 695 Regency Court in the City of Burlington for a report of an unconscious female in an apartment unit.
Officers located the female victim in her residence who was determined to be deceased.
Police later arrested a 70-year-old male in relation to this incident. The Halton Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating the case and an update with additional details will follow at a later date.
The police say the incident was isolated to the apartment unit, and they are not looking for additional suspects. Additionally, they said, there is no related threat to public safety. At the request of the victim’s family, police will not be releasing the name of the deceased female.
Officers have urged those who may have information about this case to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.