Nanaimo Regional Hospital District directors will review an amendment to the five-year financial plan in an effort to even out expected tax increases over the timeframe.
After approving the recommended budget that accounts for Island Health’s official 2023 funding requests and works toward the hospital district’s five priority projects, directors will deliberate a staff-prepared amendment at a special board meeting March 28 that would increase the budget by an equal percentage amount each year to reach a total of $122,832,637. Currently, the plan has a tax requisition of about $23.7 million for 2023 which jumps to around $31 million in 2024, $48.8 million in 2025, $66.4 million in 2026 and $70.9 million in 2027.
“We should look at a 30 per cent averaged increase over the next five years instead of this huge swing going from 15 to 30 to 60 per cent,” Stuart McLean, Electoral Area H director, who introduced the motion, said. “If we think this year at a 15 per cent increase is a lot, we’re going to hear about it a lot more in two years.”
Before the amendment, the 2023 rate per $100,000 of assessed value was set for $31.57 compared to $31.26 in 2022. Staff said the hospital district has changed its strategy from increasing rates by $10 per $100,000 each year. “As of this year we have transitioned to look more at what is the dollar amount of tax requisition that we need to make this plan work,” Tiffany Moore, chief financial officer, said. “So instead of basing it on a rate of per 100,000, we’re looking at the amount of total tax requisition and figuring out what that means from a rate perspective.”
“Last year, having assessed values increase so significantly, we had a larger jump in the tax requisition than what we had initially been planning for,” Moore said. “This year we’re not needing to go up by so much because of the impacts of pegging our increase to a rate per $100,000 last year.”
Island Health’s 10-year capital plan has a total project budget of $3.26 billion. Hospital districts typically pay 40 per cent of project costs while the province covers the remaining. The incremental tax increases are meant to minimize debt borrowing in future, NRHD said.
The NRHD board has said its priority projects for the hospital are a cancer centre, patient tower, long-term care facility, catheterization lab and high acuity unit. The board approved 2023 borrowing bylaws for a fluoro X-ray machine replacement, hospital chiller system optimization and a high acuity unit, with 40 per cent of the share of those project budgets totalling $8.75 million.