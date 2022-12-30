The Markham Helping Hands 2022 food drive event was held on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
Initiated by City of Markham regional Coun. Alan Ho, the event aims to fight food insecurity by raising and delivering food items to the Markham Food Bank.
In addition to the Markham Fire and Emergency service, Ho also partnered with two local supermarkets — Foody Mart and Sunny Foodmart.
“As we look ahead to the holiday season, we are mindful that some are much less fortunate than us and putting food on the table is still a struggle for many families,” Ho explained, citing an increase in food prices.
“Food banks needed to support about 130 to 150 families every month. There has been a 62 per cent increase in the past three years,” said Robert Nunn, representative of the Markham Food Bank. “If you need food assistance, please don't hesitate to contact Markham Food Bank.”
As part of the event, donation boxes have been set up at the entrance to the supermarkets to receive food items.
Donations are not only needed at this time, but all year round. Fire Chief Adam J. Grant reminded residents if they missed out and would still like to donate, they can visit any fire station in Markham to deposit food items for the food bank.