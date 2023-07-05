With no measures to reduce the school population at Nanaimo District Secondary School set for September, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is resorting to some stop-gap measures to alleviate overcrowding issues, which have included students unable to get to class on time due to packed hallways and long bathroom lines.
Starting in September, bell times at NDSS will be extended between classes, and in order to meet required instructional minutes, the length of the school day will be adjusted.
The school district said this will have an impact on Monday and Friday bus times for Gabriola students as well as for some students in the Mountain View Elementary catchment.
On those days, there will be a delay in the time students arrive at the Nanaimo ferry terminal.
The Sounder requested additional information on the new expected arrival times at the Nanaimo terminal, but did not hear back from the school district as of press time.
Secretary Treasure Mark Walsh told the board of trustees at their June 29 meeting that the adjustment will mean students won’t have to wait as long at the Descanso Bay terminal for the school bus, but “if they are getting picked up…it does delay them.”
The bell schedule change represents “a relatively minor impact that we’ll hopefully be able to work through with the individuals impacted on the bus side, but we hope it will have an overall positive impact by lengthening that gap” between classes, Walsh said.
During discussions about the change, NDSS staff have expressed willingness to accommodate students leaving class early to catch a ferry, district staff said.
“If a student left a little bit early…that would only be two minutes off each class because of [the school’s] rotating timetable so there is kind of a solution in that as well,” Superintendent Scott Saywell said. In response to a trustee question about shortening the lunch hour so that end-of-day schedules wouldn’t be disrupted, Saywell said a meeting held with NDSS administration and staff indicated staff members preferred a longer lunch hour.
Following the board motion in March to continue further consultation on the high school’s ongoing capacity issues, NLPS ran week-long surveys in April for students and staff at NDSS.
Among the responses, a majority of students and staff said they did not have confidence that the school is prepared to handle an emergency situation, such as a fire, with the current population at the school.
Survey responses also show staff overwhelmingly disagree there are adequate bathroom facilities for staff and students. The district says it has been in discussion with the City of Nanaimo about use of nearby buildings such as the recreational facilities for amenity or meeting spaces.
District staff also announced NLPS has received occupancy notice for Hammond Bay Elementary meaning two portables currently at the school can move to NDSS, but they won’t likely be set up for the beginning of next school year.
Adding up to five additional portables to NDSS was one of the strategies NLPS posed during the February public consultation on the capacity issue.