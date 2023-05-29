The River Flats Run returned on Friday with more than 1,000 kids participating. Students from 12 schools representing each of the three school divisions congregated on the playgrounds at Elm Street School about mid-morning. The run hasn’t been held since 2018 and originated during the floods when staff at the school wanted to bring community together and showcase the natural beauty of the Flats.
Principal Ashton Weisgerber said, “We are looking forward to having a fun time today and enjoying it with the kids and people in our community.”
More than 100 volunteers were on hand, along with Ever Active Schools, South Country Co-op supplied the hot dogs and Kiwanis of Gas City brought its mobile kitchen.
“It’s been months in the making,” added Weisgerber. “We started planning in August of last year. The route is about 2 km and students have the opportunity to run it twice if they choose.”
Grade 6 students went first and were followed by the Grade 5s and then each lower grade with the kindergarten students going last.
“The older ones will probably want to stretch their legs. We have some Grade 1s though that say they want to as well and we aren’t going to deny them the chance,” said Weisgerber.
Tara Chisholm with Ever Active Schools was part of the organizing team.
“Physical literacy – things like running, jumping, skipping and hopping – are the ABCs of being active. If we don’t teach those the same as we teach other forms of literacy, then we have adults who aren’t confident and comfortable being active as they get older. Things like this run help to instil that in our youth and allow them to enjoy being active for life.”