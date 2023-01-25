Despite some of the gloomy events that occurred on the international stage, at the municipal level, 2022 was a year of success for the Town of Taber says Mayor Andrew Prokop. Looking at the achievements within the town, Prokop highlighted a number of exciting things that happened in 2022.
“The Taber Police Service and the Town of Taber partook in a reasonable community partnership related to the community standards officer,” said Prokop. “There is now one run out of the Taber Police Service office who deals with areas in the M.D. relating to a variety of areas within the bylaw enforcement — that is the first of its kind in the south. We’re very excited to be part of that collaborative effort — that so far has gone over very well and has been very successful.”
Taber also saw an increase in economic growth and Prokop discussed building permits and the nearly 50 new businesses that found life in the town.
“We had a very good year — overall $13.2 million in building permits total and more construction earmarked for 2023 as well. We had 43 new businesses in the town of Taber. Sixteen of those are home businesses and 27 would be considered walk-in business- es, downtown, highway, and/or industrial locations. Very excited about that. Again, we’ve been very consistent with the 40 to 45 range of new businesses over the last five years. A good number to have and we continue to thrive in that regard.”
Last year, Taber also saw a new annual festival start-up in the form of the Wonders of Wizardry. Prokop commented on how much of a success that event was and his excitement for it to return in 2023.
“That was also a first,” said Prokop. “That was very well received. I attended that later in the day and partook in some of the judging and some of the activities that were going on there. The Wonders of Wizardry was very well received and I believe it’s planned to be an annual event. That was quite something. Ms. Emily Hembrough was the one coordinating the Wonders of Wizardry with the Town of Taber. We were pretty excited about that whole thing and again it was something new, something different for people to be involved with. When I was there, over 100 people were around with 40 actually partaking in the costume dress-up contest. It was quite interesting, and again, nothing but positive comments. Bottom line, a lot of fun was had by all, so hopefully, that will continue and be just as successful for 2023.”
After finally touching on the last highlights of 2022, Prokop then moved on to discuss some of the things that he was excited about in this coming year.
“Well, you know what I think, things are looking up all the way around, all things considered. We’re all hoping to put this pandemic behind us forever and a day. I think everybody’s long tired of that, right? That in itself is a major improvement. I guess going forward, the twinning of Highway 3 project was announced back in 2020 and confirmed through our UCP government and our own MLA Grant Hunter. That project is to the east end of Taber and will start in the spring sometime as well for the construction phase — right to Burdett, I believe it is 46 kilome- tres. That’s exciting itself with what that’s going to involve and help with the economy in that regard. Improve the highway trouble as well. That’s long overdue and everyone is very much looking forward to that.”
Prokop again highlighted the success the Town is receiving in the realm of building permits before talking about the new theatre that will be opening up in Taber.
“Overall, the building permits are doing well,” said Prokop. “There are many construction opportunities going on. STAR Theatre is an example that has just been announced in the latter part of 2022, that ourselves and the M.D. of Taber have partnered with to help as best as we can and enhance their many projects that are going forward. They’re still in the construction phase when dealing with the theatre and organization in that regard. That’s going to take some time yet, but there will be a grand opening sometime later this year and that will be a multi-use facility happening there with a variety of things that they got going on there.”
Prokop then proceeded to discuss the new clinic that will be coming to town before ending off with his optimism for 2023.
“Dr. (Ryan) Torrie and his team, re- lated to the new clinic, and everything going on in that area, is due to start sometime — I believe February was the earmarked time for that,” said Prokop. “That’s been done construction-wise and it’s in the final stages. They’re kind of doing the finishing touches, that’s also exciting. All things considered, things are looking very well, and we’re looking for bigger and better things for 2023 as well.”