Ontario Grains continues to honour the contracts with farmers, as it winds up its operations in Florence. Gary Martin, president of the Lambton Federation of Agriculture, said he has been talking with local farmers who have indicated Ontario Grain are winding up their contracts with March 15 being the final day.
Sollio Agriculture, a major shareholder in Ontario Grains, announced on Sept. 21, six elevators in southern Ontario will be closed and the company exit the grain market in the province. Ontario Grains was to honour all existing contracts and fulfil its obligations to farm customers, employees and business partners. It committed to continuing to serve its clients during the 2022 harvest season at a reduced capacity.
There is still no word on whether anyone is willing to purchase any of the six elevators, said Martin. The elevators are located in Florence, Staples, Becher, Wallaceburg and Palmerston. The facilities provide grain drying, cleaning and storage services.
If the elevators aren’t sold, Martin feared the closures would lead to greater transportation and trucking costs, which would especially be more of a concern for small farm operations, which don’t have access to semi-tractor trailers. The nearest options for farmers, who were customers at Florence, would be in Thamesville or Inwood.