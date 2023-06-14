From giant parade floats to banners and costumes, everything in the annual Art City parade is dreamed up by community participants of all ages. This year’s parade takes place Saturday, June 24, and will celebrate Art City’s 25th year of providing accessible, innovative and free art programming for everyone.
“It teaches you that even the tiniest concept drawing can end up being a big project that everyone else can work on together and then present to the community,” said Eddie Ayoub, Artistic Director.
“And I’ve seen that really build moral and strengthen self-esteem among the participants. Everyone from a tiny child to a senior citizen can be seen and heard this way.”
Community members are invited to gather at 1:00 p.m. behind Art City and the Broadway Neighbourhood centre on 185 Young Street. The hour-long parade will start winding through West Broadway at 2:00 p.m. There will be a concert, entertainment and refreshments back at the park by 3:00 p.m.
Founded in 1998 by artist Wanda Koop, Art City has a long history of bringing the creative spirit into the streets. In notes submitted to a conference last summer, Ayoub and Josh Ruth, Managing Director, wrote, “Koop led youth in unauthorized interventions on boarded up houses and buildings in their West Broadway neighbourhood. These actions were called “night walks,” as murals were installed under the cover of night.”
When Art City established as a brick-and-mortar headquarters, it became one of the first Canadian organizations of its kind. More artists got involved, and the opportunities to provide barrier-free programming with community members grew.
The first day Gabrielle Funk, Managerial Assistant, began working at Art City was a parade day. She got to pull a giant monarch butterfly float and said she felt instantly accepted.
“I have a lot of really great memories associated with the parade that are pretty formative as far as my sense of community in West Broadway.”
Funk is an artist and started as a volunteer. When she move to the neighbour-
hood, it was through the parade that she learned about Art City. “I believe it was the whale parade. Yeah, it was just the most cutest thing you’ve ever seen,” said Funk.
“Just a bunch of people and kids and families walking by in costumes and these like whale and fish floats. Like no advertising, it’s not for anything other than just to celebrate community. Like without context, encountering it on the street was just incredibly magical.”
Art City celebrated its official anniversary on Thursday, June 1. The community was invited down to the studio to attend Art City’s annual general meeting and 25th birthday party which included party hat crafts and refreshments.
Ayoub said Art City is always trying to improve the building to make it a more welcoming and accessible space. The bike sculpture has temporarily been taken down to repair a leaky roof and the exterior of the building will be getting a fresh coat of paint.
There is no registration to take part in the parade on Saturday, June 24, and people are welcome to bring their own costume and floats. Art City will also be handing out signs and props to anyone looking to join in.
“If you have ever had engagement with Art City or it’s your first time, everyone is still welcome. We want to see new faces and familiar faces and everyone is always warmly received,” said Ayoub.