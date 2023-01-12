There wasn’t much to distinguish December’s weather until just about Christmastime.
Snow and below-average temperatures were reported on most days last month, due to a prevailing cool northwesterly flow aloft, says a weather summary from the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar.
One daily minimum temperature record was tied (-20.8°C on the 22nd) and two new minimum daily mean temperatures – the average between the day’s maximum and minimum temperatures – were broken on the 19th and 22nd. A surge of Arctic air into the West Kootenay also brought strong and gusty winds from the north and north-northwest.
The lowest recorded temperature of the month was -21.4°C before sunrise on the 23rd as partly clear skies and easing winds coincided with one of the longest nights of the year, allowing for more prolonged cooling.
Things changed a lot as Christmas approached. Between the 23rd and the 26th, a maritime airmass pushing in from the southwest brought more than 20 degrees of warming as precipitation transitioned from snow to freezing rain to rain. A prevailing westerly flow maintained unseasonably mild temperatures with precipitation each day through to the end of the month.
“While freezing rain made up part of the total 20.4 millimetres of rain that was recorded on the 26th, this was probably the greatest one-day rainfall event for this location in over a year,” says BC Wildfire Service fire forecaster Jesse Ellis.
Total precipitation for the month was within 10% of normal, and the mean monthly temperature was 2.6 degrees cooler than average.