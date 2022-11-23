It’s no Santa Claus Lane, but kids will be shouting ‘Here comes Santa Claus!’ with other parade floats in Waubaushene this Sunday.
The Santa Claus parade for Tay Township will be held on November 27 between 1 and 2 p.m. as the parade route will proceed along Pine St., from Hazel St. to Coldwater Rd., to conclude with a meet-and-greet in the back of Royal Canadian Legion 316 at 26 Willow St.
“Following the parade, the community is welcome back to the backyard of the Legion where we’re going to have Santa for a meet-and-greet. There will be hot chocolates, treats, and the kids can get pictures with Santa Claus,” said parade committee chair and official Santa’s Helper, Michele Gouett.
Santa has been visiting Waubaushene for 20 years, said Gouett.
“We tell people to dress warm; to come out, and hopefully the parade will warm their souls,” Gouett added in regards to the long-range forecast of above-freezing temperatures with possible periods of rain or snow. “We’re hoping that our historic weather conditions continue. In 20 years we haven’t had a really lousy day.”
The parade is supported by a Tay Township community grant and donations from the local community.
Joining Santa and his elves on the parade route will be: many local businesses; the Midland Shriners Club; Lions Clubs from Port McNicoll, Victoria Harbour, Coldwater, and Baxter Ward; Tay libraries; Tay council; We Are The Villagers; Victoria Harbour Guides and Pathfinders; and Bennys Club.
Additionally, collecting for families in need will be the Simcoe Paramedics with their toy and food drive and Princess Warrior for outerwear.
“We’re giving out to the community by holding a parade,” said Gouett, “but we’re really asking the community to give back and share by supporting the food bank, the toy drive, and a coat drive. We’re calling it outerwear because we’ll take hats, we’ll take mitts, we’ll take anything to help people who are in need to keep warm this winter.”
The following week, a tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 4 between 3:30 through 5 p.m. at the Port McNicoll Library located at 715 4th Ave.
Hosted by the Port McNicoll Youth Activity Group, organizers welcome attending residents to bring homemade decorations to be placed on the tree. Planned activities include carol singing and other fun events, with a visit from Jolly St. Nick as well.
Township staff remind all that the best place to find information on upcoming events is through www.tay.ca/events on the municipal website.