The new playground now being built in Appin will be a little safer for little kids after a little money was moved to put in more boundary stones separating the children from the street.
They will have the added benefits of improving drainage and prevent erosion, according to the report from Oct. 12’s council meeting.
There had been 23 armour stones ordered for the playground, but more has been determined to be needed. The cash comes from transferring about $15,000 from the engineered wood fibre budget. That wood chip money is to be replaced in next year’s budget as long as the new council endorses it, promises interim CAO and treasurer Kristen McGill.
Some members of council were weary of letting go of the wood chip money, but in the end unanimously approved moving the money over for stone.
“Wardsville playground ground cover really needs some attention. It’s in poor shape to say the least and I was hoping something would have been done with it this year,” said Deputy Mayor Marigay Wilkins.
Coun. Mike Sholdice asked why council did not decide the new park location, and if there were drains in the area.
Treasurer McGill said there is a municipal drain and a decommissioned well.
“The park couldn’t be put in the place it has been because that’s a direct line with the ballpark and balls have come down right in the playground,” pointed out Coun. Mark McGill, adding the new spot was more accessible by being closer to the parking lot.
The playground is scheduled to be done by mid-November.
Council ended its meeting by cancelling the Nov. 9 meeting, making the Oct. 26 meeting the last before the newly elected council takes its place.