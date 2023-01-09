You’ve got questions; they’ve got answers.
In an effort to assist seniors with services provided by Service Canada, Chatham-Kent’s library will be hosting an information session.
An information session for seniors will be held later this month. The goal is to help those who have questions about their Old Age Security, Guaranteed Income Supplement, Canada Pension Plan, or other services for seniors delivered by Service Canada.
Through partnership, CK Community Navigators, the Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre, the Chatham-Kent Public Library, and CK Employment and Social Services have collaborated with Service Canada to bring the hour-and-a-half information session to the Chatham and Wallaceburg branches.
The free information session will be broadcast on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham Public Library, Chatham Branch, located at 120 Queen Street and at the Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre at 205 James Street.
Service Canada will help seniors identify their eligibility criteria, provide information on applying for benefits, and share information about potential monthly amounts.
A representative from Service Canada will answer questions via Zoom about Old Age Security, Guaranteed Income Supplement, the Canada Pension Plan, and other services offered to Canadian seniors. Additionally, information will also be provided on the eligibility of services and instructions on how to apply.
“There is no cost to attend this information session. Everyone is welcome to attend,” said Supervisor of Employment and Social Services Kristy Jacobs.
While the information session is free to attend, registration is required to secure a seat for the event. Those seniors interested can call 519-355-1380 to reserve a spot for this session.