The FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton is thrilled to announce the exciting addition of Canadian indie pop sensation Tegan and Sara to its eagerly anticipated 2023-2024 season lineup.
Hailing from their hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Tegan and Sara embarked on their musical journey right out of high school. Since then, they have achieved remarkable success, selling over one million records and gifting fans with ten outstanding studio albums, including their latest masterpiece, "Crybaby."
The duo has garnered prestigious accolades, with Grammy, Glaad, and Polaris nominations gracing their repertoire. Their seventh studio album, "Heartthrob," earned them three Juno Awards, featuring the chart-topping hit "Closer." Tegan and Sara's music has also left an indelible mark on popular culture, with their songs making appearances in beloved TV shows such as "Glee," "Grey's Anatomy," "Girls," and "Heartstopper." In 2018, they received the esteemed Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the New York Civil Liberties Union Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the arts.
Milton residents and fans alike can mark their calendars for the much-anticipated performance by Tegan and Sara, scheduled for March 30, 2024. Exclusive presale tickets will be available to subscribers of the Centre's newsletter.