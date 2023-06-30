Canada Day at Riding Mountain National Park will be a celebration of the culture, traditions and spirit of the nation’s Indigenous Peoples, Parks Canada staff says.
A day of music, activities and speakers will celebrate Canada’s birthday and reflect on its path to truth and reconciliation, featuring an Indigenous artists’ market and opportunities to learn about the Anishinaabe people, who historically made their home in and around the park.
“We are intentionally putting the tone of reflection in,” said Shane Robins, Riding Mountain National Park’s (RMNP) promotions and non-personal media officer. “We want to put front and centre the reasons to celebrate, to get out into nature, and also put in front of mind acknowledgment of the land we’re on.”
Traditional Anishinaabe beliefs state that Turtle Island — also known as North America — was chosen as their homeland by the Creator Kichi Manitou. The Anishinaabe have maintained traditional connections to the land and waters within RMNP, located 99 kilometres north of Brandon, and Parks Canada has established a Coalition of First Nations with Interest in RMNP consisting of nations from Treaty 2, 4 and 1, including Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation, Ebb and Flow First Nation, Waywayseecappo First Nation, Rolling River First Nation, Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation, Gambler First Nation and Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.
“It’s all these things that add another layer to Canada Day, and we want to really keep that in mind,” Robins said. “I want all people who come here to feel welcome.”
In addition to having Indigenous elders on hand to lead a prayer ceremony, the Indigenous artists’ market is something Robins recommends everyone stop by to learn more about Indigenous culture.
Aaron McKay, a photographer from Rolling River First Nation, located 76 kilometres north of Brandon, will be at the market showcasing his photography company Giiwe Media. Sharing stories through art can spark conversations that are important for truth and reconciliation, he said.
“Hopefully people who are looking at my photographs and reading my poetry … get a piece of me. I’m sharing a piece of my spirit, with my life experience. And I’m sharing it in hopes that they take that and learn from it and carry it in a good way.”
Giving Indigenous artists a platform to showcase their work and have their talents be appreciated is necessary, McKay says, especially since many Indigenous people feel hesitant to share their stories due to the ramifications of colonialism, which taught them that their culture was something to be ashamed of, he added.
“Colonization devalued us, and I feel that it got stuck in a lot of our minds. It did for me — I felt like I didn’t have much to offer, that I didn’t have much to bring to the table.”
Holding space for Indigenous people to be able to share their culture through their art is a way to build relationships and heal generational wounds in a safe space, McKay said.
“I feel that’s a pathway towards building better relationships … I feel that just having space available for people will go a long way in healing and educating and exchanging with one another.”
McKay also hopes that by taking part in events that showcase Indigenous art and creativity, he will be showing Indigenous youth that they can be proud of themselves and their contributions to Canada and their society.
Yesterday, the federal government announced that no admission would be charged for entry to parks or national historic sites on Canada Day.