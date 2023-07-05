GUYSBOROUGH – With new projects and opportunities sprouting up throughout the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), a community planning project has been commissioned by the Guysborough District Business Partnership (GDBP) to gain insight into the path forward.
In February, the GDBP brought guest speaker Doug Griffiths to Guysborough to discuss community development, strategic planning, assets and obstacles. The response to the presentation was overwhelmingly positive, leaving many inspired and excited over the potential Griffiths saw in the MODG.
Subsequently, the GDBP entered into a contract with Griffiths’ consulting company, 13 Ways Inc., to provide a strategic plan for community development in the municipality. An event held on June 19 in Guysborough – where Griffiths and his collogue Heather Thomson made a presentation – served as the kick-off for the project.
Ashley Cunningham Avery, executive director of the GDBP, told The Journal early last week that there would be three phases to the project: engagement; assessment, including interviews; and compilation of information, with recommendations.
“The community will get a document at the end of the project to say, ‘Here are the succinct and direct things, which are actionable, you can do to improve your community,’” she said.
The interview process has begun with community business owners, but the project is also accepting feedback from any resident in the area on what people would like to see in the community, what’s working well and what’s not.
“They’re going to help us determine what our strengths are as a municipality and what things we can work on to grow. The end result is to increase the population…our business population and also our general population, too,” said Cunningham Avery, adding, “Anybody can reach out to them and say, ‘I’d like to be interviewed,’ and they’ll contact you.”
Project team members plan to tour the municipality this month. “They’ll get a really good feel for how big the municipality is. They were really blown away by the potential that is here and the beauty of the area,” Cunningham Avery told The Journal.
The project, funded through the operating budget for the GDBP provided by the MODG, is expected to wrap up in the fall.
Anyone wishing to be interviewed for the project can contact the consultant at info@13waysinc.com.