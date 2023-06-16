HURON COUNTY – The County of Huron has entered into a pilot project to learn about the potential environmental benefits of underutilized spaces to optimize future maintenance and operations on county properties.
The Enriching the Rural Roadside Pilot Project focuses on creating pollinator habitats and removing invasive species within the right-of-ways (ROW) of county roads.
Climate Change and Energy Specialist Derry Wallis updated Huron County councillors on June 7.
“This pilot will be used to inform the creation of a long-term Enriching the Rural Roadside Strategy,” said Wallis, “which will support beneficial roadside management practices such as the inclusion of naturalization projects and reducing maintenance requirements on county properties to adapt and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
Council approved $20,000 from the County Forest Reserve funds for the project in the 2023 budget, Wallis said in his report.
“The County of Huron submitted an application for funding to the Canadian Wildlife Federation and has been approved as one of the successful recipients.
“The CWF is providing the County of Huron with $8,700 to complete the pilot project. Any additional funds will come from the Forestry Reserve as approved in the 2023 Budget.”
Wallis said the creation of these pollinator habitats would reduce maintenance time, which in turn would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from county operations.
“The inclusion of native wildflowers along our ROWs will sequester carbon and increase the stormwater management capacity of our ROWs, which can help the county adapt to more frequent extreme weather events,” said Wallis.
Some of the benefits of pollinator habitat and pollinators include:
- ensure reproduction of flowering plants;
- sustain native plants and habitats that humans depend on;
- increase carbon sequestration; and
- increase soil stabilization.
Pollinator habitats can also help with water filtration and stormwater management, reduce snow drifts, increase tourism and reduce mowing requirements.
After careful consideration, two sites were chosen for the pilot project – the Stevenson Tract and the Adams Tract.
Pollinator habitat and invasive species removal will occur along the frontages of the two county forests, with a total of one hectare of ROW being transitioned to pollinator habitat. The project is expected to begin this month and be complete in May 2024 with ongoing maintenance and monitoring.
Siting considerations were the prevalence of invasive species, visibility to the public, proximity to county-owned properties, current maintenance and monitoring regime, proximity to additional habitats and additional benefits to ecosystem services.
The targeted invasive species include buckthorn, common periwinkle, wild chervil, and phragmites.
Once cleared, the areas will be inventoried for existing plant life, mowed, and herbicide will be applied. In mid-October, there will be new seeding and hand broadcasting. In Spring 2024, additional shrub species will be planted along the tree line.
The report said that Wallis would continue to consult with public works staff, participate in the Pollinator Restoration Community of Practice of SW Ontario, and develop a comprehensive Enriching the Rural Roadside Strategy.
Wallis said that this pilot project aligns with the county’s Corporate Climate Change Adaptation Plan with goals to improve the capacity of natural infrastructure and expand green infrastructure to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Integrating sustainable practices within our underutilized areas has environmental, economic, and social benefits.