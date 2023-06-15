City council approved $544,000 in implementation costs for the Stormwater Utility and is entering negotiations with Aquatera Utilities Inc. to provide the billing service.
City council decided to implement the Stormwater Utility in January. The first bills will be arriving to residents in the new year.
“This is an initial start-up cost,” said coun. Wendy Bosch.
The $554,000 will be used for the start-up of the utility, and $453,600 will go to Aquatera; the remaining $90,000 will go to the city to help with implementation and communication with residents.
The city investigated the utility's internal and external billing options, said Brian Glavin, chief operating officer.
Consultant Bernd Manz recommended the utility billing start on July 1, 2024, to ensure residents' budgets would not be impacted if they haven’t seen a commensurate tax reduction.
The city said the stormwater utility will be revenue-neutral for the city, and an equivalent property tax reduction would offset the cost to residents.
Residents will be charged by the amount of impervious area on their property, with exemptions to areas where water would not affect the stormwater system.
Aquatera will split the bill into residential and non-residential.
When the city begins charging the new utility, residents will see an added line on their current Aquatera bills.
Residential compromises 88 per cent of the customers, with Aquatera already having water meters on the homes.
“It makes billing on an impervious area basis quite straightforward,” said Manz.
Non-residential properties would then be billed in a separate cycle, receiving a stormwater utility bill similar to when they receive a tax bill which would be identified as coming from the city.
Manz said before and during the implementation of the new utility charge, communication with residents will be needed to ensure an understanding that the new line item on their Aquatera bill is coming from the city and not the company.
The $544,000 cost of implementing the utility will come from the financial stabilization reserve.
A city report says the cost of implementation will be recovered from the Stormwater Utility over time.