On July 15 to 23, Chayton (Chay) Martin, a young man from Shuswap, played softball fastpitch in North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
"I have a rich history of [softball in] my family when I was little or when I was born….. I was always at the park [playing]," said Martin.
The fourteen-year-old man also mentioned that he learned to play from watching his father play sports.
Jason Nicholas, Martin's uncle, said their First Nation family has a history of playing softball. Their grandfather and uncles were part of a group called BC Arrows in the '80s. They won several Canadian championships.
"Growing up playing sports on reserve…. everybody just got together to play ball for the past time," Nicholas added.
And that's where Martin got his talents and witts in playing softball.
He mentioned that in the game at NAIG, he became a member of the U16 men's softball team, a more advanced team for his age.
Nicholas explained that before the games, NAIG had sent out an invitation letter to Martin to go to the first camp, where they evaluated the players. Nicholas said there were four camps overall, meaning four rounds of evaluations. NAIG narrows down the players and sends letters to the players they think will fit well into the team.
The advance team was hard to get into, and "Martin was still able to be successful in making the squat," his uncle added.
Martin practiced a lot over the winter in the Columbia Lake Recreation Centre (CLRC). Martin and Nicholas said the facility was excellent, and the equipment was provided completely.
"He has worked hard and dedicated himself since winter to make the team. He took advantage of the facility to train," CLRC added.
"I'm a very proud Uncle. We're all proud of him," Nicholas said happily.
When asked about Martin's time and favourite memory in NAIG, he said:
"It was really fun. I really liked the experience; it was really great…. I like it when I was getting my first good hit."
He also mentioned being eligible for the next advanced team, the U19 team player, in 2027. He's looking forward to it.
"Watching him mature into a young man and the success that he's already found is incredible. He has nothing but a bright future ahead of him," Nicholas added.
"I just want to be the best ballplayer that I could be," Martin mentioned when asked about his goals in the future.
In terms of Martin's future, he also has a lot of games ahead of him in Calgary and California later this year.
"I want to thank all the people that helped me get their help and support," Martin said.