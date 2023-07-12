Please note that Laura Stradiotto is the reporter for this story. Her name is not in the system yet.
Cora Eckert was 16 years old when the first Pride Week in Sudbury took place.
“I had known since I was 11 that I wasn’t what other people wanted me to be — in who I had crushes on and who I wanted to be, before I even had the words to describe it,” she said.
“Despite being out to several close friends, I was closeted day-to-day because I experienced intense bullying for ‘being gay by association’ when standing up for queer kids. This mostly was from peers, but teachers and other adults made it very clear that being gay or trans in any way was bizarre, predatory, frightening and perverted. I felt I had no one.”
Eckert did not attend Pride Week that year, in 2006, but knowing about the events, that there were people out there “like me”, living their lives authentically with joy and honesty, “kept me alive into adulthood,” she said.
Then last year, 25 years after the first group of people gathered in a public setting in Sudbury to march against a system that discriminated against sexual orientation, Eckert witnessed the Big Nickel light up with rainbow colours. Never did she imagine there would be such a display of solidarity in her hometown. “I was incredibly moved,” she said.
Eckert is the volunteer coordinator with Fierte Sudbury Pride Week, which takes place July 9-16. She is also a local playwright and actor. She has watched the number of events grow over the years, with more community members and organizations becoming involved.
Fierte Sudbury Pride Weeks starts Sunday with a two-spirit social, a new event made possible through funding by Fierte Canada Pride and with the help of local multi-disciplinary Indigenous artist Quinn Organ, who also acts as the organization’s Indigenous liaison.
“The 2-Spirit Social came about in part out of a desire to create more intentional Indigenous events and spaces as part of Pride and give two-spirit identities the recognition and space they deserve,” said Eckert.
The event, which is open to all 2SLGBTQIA+ members and allies, includes a discussion about allyship and pow wow etiquette, reconciliation and two-spirited identities, a beading workshop and dance showcase.
Events are held over eights days in a variety of locations and feature activities for all ages, from panel discussions, to paint socials, film, punk music and even a queer/body inclusive swim at the YMCA. Pride in the Park, which takes place on Saturday at Memorial Park, is a day filled with local artists, vendors, services and kids activities. The event features Juno award winner G.R. Gritt, Juno nominee Tafari Anthony and local multidisciplinary artist Tessa Balaz.
The organization’s impact goes beyond the week-long event. They often receive emails from parents looking for Pride-related events and resources for their teenagers and children.
“Most families today don’t want their kids to be scared to be themselves and they want their children to know other kids who are like them.”
Eckert notes that there have always been gay, queer and trans youth in the community, now it’s just safer for them to be out about it.
“More youth are involved in Pride Week as time goes on simply because it is safer for them to be involved,” she said. “We have always existed, we have always been here, and now there’s more places for us to be in the world safely without threat.”
However, opposition to 2SLGBTQIA+ rights remains around the world and in the community. Such was on display late last month when a group attempted to protest against queer education, the Pride flag and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community outside the Rainbow District School Board. However, counter-protesters put a call out over social media to show up in solidarity. In the end, there were more counter-protestors and allies than anti-2SLGBTQIA+ protesters.
“There are always going to be people out there who want to malign us and view people different from them with fear and hatred,” said Eckert. “It’s very clear from the huge number of our supporters coming out that day that the majority of Sudbury stands in support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. We are a part of Sudbury - their friends, coworkers, neighbours, and family members.”
As a result of this protest, many people have come forward to volunteer for “keeping our events safe,” said Eckert, and contingency plans have been established for unwanted attention. “Our community and our allies will be out there protecting our own,” she said.
Providing the safe space for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth to gather together and be themselves is one of the goals of Fierte Sudbury Pride Week.
Plus, many children and teens may have parents, guardians or loved ones who are part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
“We have always existed and giving children the language to talk about their families and their own lived existence is important,” she said.
Youth Pride Prom, which takes place Friday night at Science North, has become a highly anticipated event for many local youth. It started in 2015 as an opportunity for teens to “feel free to be themselves without anyone asking those pesky questions about who they are going to be one day,” said Eckert. “Instead, they can just exist as they currently are and dance the night away.”
Despite wider acceptance, some kids may never feel comfortable attending their proms, said Eckert. And even though one day school proms may be a safe place for everyone, Fierte Sudbury Pride still intends on holding this event annually.
For the Fierte Sudbury Pride Week schedule, visit www.sudburypride.com.
