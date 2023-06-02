WROXETER – The board of directors from Maitland Conservation honoured retiring member Dave Turton at its May 17 meeting, thanking him for his hard work and dedication over the last eight years, especially his time as chair during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dave served as a member from the Town of Minto for the past eight years, served as chair for three years and one year as vice chair,” said Matt Duncan, current chair of the Maitland Conservation board.
“He spent a challenging three years as chair, starting his term in 2020, just a month before the pandemic restrictions were in place.”
Duncan told the current members of Turton’s challenges, with six out of 11 members changing in 2019 and having to learn how to hold meetings virtually or at the Wroxeter Hall during the restrictions of the pandemic.
“However, he still managed to lead MVCA through some major initiatives,” said Duncan.
Turton was involved in the following initiatives: Healthy Lake Huron, decommissioning and revitalization of the Gorrie Dam, Falls Reserve infrastructure upgrade, the forest health assessment and the development of interest in the healthy watersheds, healthy people and healthy wildlife approach, chairing the carbon footprint initiative. In addition, he served on Conservation Ontario’s strategic planning committee, which looked at governance priorities over the next five years.
“On behalf of the members, Dave, we would like to thank you for your dedication and commitment to the MVCA,” Duncan said.
Turton thanked Duncan for the kind words, saying it had been a pleasure to serve on the board but gave credit to staff and councillors of Maitland Conservation, who provided well-laid-out plans.
“I just can’t say enough about the staff.”
Turton spoke to the board about his decision to leave, saying that his new role as mayor of Minto and his Wellington County council seat has been a huge learning curve, and he had to give something up.
“I just want to say that it was a pleasure and a privilege,” Turton finished, thanking the board once more for a pleasurable, incredible experience.
According to the Town of Minto’s website, Turton recently celebrated his 34th year at Darling Ingredients as manager of capital projects and engineering, with dual tickets in power engineering and millwrighting trades.
Turton is an elder/trustee with the Harriston United Church, a member of the Harriston Masonic Lodge, Harriston Legion, K-40 Club, and Harriston Curling Club.
He is a former member of the North Wellington Health Care board, Minto-Clifford Public School council, Harriston Kinsmen Club, Palmerston Marlins, Minto Minor Hockey and Minto Minor Ball. He has also given blood over 70 times to Canadian Blood Services.