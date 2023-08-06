The Oakville Budget Committee convened its inaugural meeting on July 19, marking the first step in deliberating the 2024 Budget. Led by Chair Ward 1 Town and Regional Councillor Sean O'Meara and Vice Chair Ward 5 Town Councillor Marc Grant, the committee discussed the budget preparation and preliminary forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year.
During the meeting, the staff presented a preliminary forecast of the overall 2024 tax bill increase, taking into account projections from the 2023 budget and additional budget pressures to be considered in the coming months. As it stands, the forecast indicates an overall tax bill increase of 4.50 percent. However, the figure will be subject to further evaluation as the staff refines their operating and capital budget submissions.
This year's budget process changed due to Bill 3, the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022. Consequently, the town's budget process and timeline have evolved from previous years. Seven sub-committees have been established to facilitate comprehensive community engagement, with each representing a specific ward and leading public consultations within their local community. These sub-committees will comprise the mayor, budget chair, and councillors representing the respective ward.
Town and Regional Councillor Sean O'Meara, the 2024 Budget Committee Chair, expressed enthusiasm for the new budget process, stating, "Under the new budget process, there will be many opportunities, including multiple ward-centric public engagements to inform the 2024 Budget. Council and staff will consider all options to maintain a vibrant Oakville while balancing evolving economic conditions."
Key dates for the budget process were also outlined:
From July 20 to September 15, Budget sub-committees will conduct pre-budget, ward-centric public engagements.
On September 6, the Budget Committee will receive staff reports with potential budget impacts.
September 19 will see the Budget Committee receive feedback from sub-committees on public consultations.
On October 17 and 19, staff will present draft operating and capital budgets based on the mayor's direction.
From October 20 to November 1, the Budget Committee will engage with residents to gather input on the draft budgets.
Public delegations will be heard on the draft budget on October 31 (morning) and November 1 (evening).
November 2 will witness the Budget Committee making recommendations to the mayor.
On November 20, the mayor will present the proposed 2024 Budget, including rates and fees, to Council and the public.
On November 28, public delegations on the mayor's proposed budget will occur.
Finally, on December 20, a Special Council Meeting will convene to consider approving the 2024 Budget.
Mayor Rob Burton shared his optimism for the budget process, highlighting the increased opportunities for Council and the public to provide input and suggestions earlier in the process than ever before. The new approach aims to foster transparent and inclusive decision-making, setting the stage for what the mayor anticipates to be the best budget process Oakville has ever experienced.