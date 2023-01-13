NORTH PERTH – The Municipality of North Perth council had two letters on their agenda at their first meeting of the new year, on Jan. 9, from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark.
The first letter was sent on Dec. 22 and stated that the Minister was “pleased” to provide an update on recent provincial legislation.
“Ontario’s housing supply crisis is a problem which has been decades in the making. It will take both short-term strategies and long-term commitment from all levels of government, the private sector, and not-for-profits to drive change. Each entity will have to do their part to be part of the solution,” stated Clark in his letter.
Clark provided an update to the Ontario municipalities on recent legislative and regulatory changes in government, such as the highly opposed Bill 23, in order to get 1.5 million homes built over the next 10 years. The letter then goes into detail about the recent bills and their effective dates.
The second letter, sent on Jan. 4, outlines key initiatives underway at the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to aid in the goal of building new homes.
“The legislature recently passed our government’s More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 which takes bold action to ensure that all communities can grow with a mix of ownership and rental housing types to meet the needs of all Ontarians,” stated Clark.
North Perth sent a letter to Clark in opposition of Bill 23 and solidarity with other municipalities in December.
A recent article written by Clark for the National Post explains that the current government’s plan is “ambitious and bold” but is what is needed to get homes built.
“If we are going to help the next generation of Ontarians have the same opportunities and quality of life their parents had, we can’t afford to let the naysayers and NIMBYs (Not in My Back-Yard-ers) stand in the way. Instead, we need to back the construction of more homes of all types all across the province.”