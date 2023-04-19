Eganville – Bonnechere Valley residents will be able to take advantage of two ditch days to clean up roadsides in the township.
“Earth Day is next Saturday,” pointed out Mayor Jennifer Murphy during a committee meeting of council last Tuesday afternoon.
While this did not give a lot of time to advertise or organize ditch day, she suggested having ditch day on both April 22 and April 29 and notify the attendants at Sand Road the garbage bags could be accepted then.
It is very sad to see the state of the ditches as the snow melts, she said. “I could not believe the amount of debris in our ditches,” she said.
“As the snow melted so quickly it came to light all of the sudden,” she said.
Bags of garbage which are collected along the ditches will be accepted at Sand Road transfer station. The bags can be dropped off for free.
“Just tell the attendants you cleaned up a ditch and here are the bags,” said CAO Annette Gilchrist. “It is the honour system.”