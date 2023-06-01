Smoke colouring PEI skies, thickest in Kings County, is from a Quebec wildfire, not from fire nearby in Nova Scotia.
According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Jim Prime, smoke wafting from fires in Nova Scotia is being pushed out to the Atlantic and not drifting in the direction of PEI.
Meanwhile northerly and northwest wind flow in the upper atmosphere is carrying smoke from a fire in Sept-Iles, an area located in the Côte-Nord region of eastern Quebec. The fire is out of control and spans more than 500 hectares as of May 30, according to Quebec authorities.
It is one of more than 193 fires which have burned over 2,300 hectares in Quebec through the month of May.
The smoke over the Island is most detectable in the eastern end.