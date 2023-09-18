STRATHROY CARADOC - Council has unanimously approved the acquisition of a second set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for each member of the fire department. During the last council meeting held on September 5, the proposal, brought forth as the FIRE-2023-07 report, emphasized that this acquisition aligns with the town's strategic priorities concerning local infrastructure and growth management. The report underscored the importance of rapid PPE decontamination, a process currently hindered by the lack of a secondary set. The new gear will enhance protection against harmful toxins and carcinogens, ensuring firefighters' health and uninterrupted emergency response capabilities.
When questioned about the storage of the new gear, Deputy Chief Stephen Beasley ensured that the equipment would remain sealed and protected from ambient contamination when not in use. Furthermore, Beasley highlighted a ten-year effective lifespan for the gear. After this period, the PPE will no longer be deemed fit for service.
Financial implications of the move also took center stage. Bill Dakin, the Director of Financial Services, shared insights on budget allocations and redirections. A significant amount from the 2022 budget, previously earmarked for station plans and relocations, will be redirected to fund this initiative.
While the decision ensures the firefighters' immediate safety, Councillor Steve Pelkman highlighted the importance of forward planning. In response, Dakin proposed an ongoing replacement plan, ensuring timely upgrades and replacements.
Councillor Sandi Hipple voiced strong support for the decision, emphasizing the growing responsibilities of the Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Department amidst the town's rapid expansion.
The acquisition of the new PPE sets marks a significant step in ensuring that Strathroy-Caradoc's firefighters remain well-equipped and safe while continuing to serve the community effectively.