Investigators with the Surete du Quebec’s financial-crimes unit raided the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake’s offices last Thursday.
The raid was announced on Facebook by The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake, who said the provincial police were searching the council office and the Kanesatake Health Centre in connection with an investigation into the community’s COVID-19 response unit.
The Council said in a post on Facebook that the Grand Chief and the manager of the community’s health centre are co-operating with investigators. "The Grand Chief [Victor Bonspille] and Health Center general manager [Teiawenhniseráhte Jeremy Tomlinson] were made aware of the operation early this morning and are cooperating with investigators," the Facebook post says.
SQ Sgt. Marc Tessier wouldn’t confirm the presence of the financial-crimes investigators, saying only that officers were on site and that the investigation was ongoing.
The MCK filed a complaint for breach of trust with the SQ in August 2021.
Former Kanehsatake Grand Chief Serge Simon – whose term also wrapped up in August 2021 -- and who was recently re-elected to the MCK as a chief, said the warrant covers the community’s Emergency Response Unit (ERU) that was formed during the COVID-19 lockdown and was staffed by the health centre administration.
He denied any financial mismanagement by the ERU or himself during that time.
“We mandated the health centre to take the lead on protecting the community, and every proposal they made for funding was approved and signed off on by the federal government,” Simon said. “Financial misappropriation, my rear end.”
Simon said he never took a dime of extra money over and above his salary as Grand Chief and defended the actions taken by the ERU.
“I received not one dime above my chief’s salary during that time and that’s it,” Simon said. “The ERU, in my mind, they did everything correctly. They paid for food for our food bank out of their own pockets at time to feed 150 people.”
MCK Grand Chief Victor Bonspille could not be reached for comment.