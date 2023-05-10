GUYSBOROUGH – According to Statistics Canada, job vacancy rates continue to favour job seekers. Reporting for the fourth quarter of 2022 indicates a 4.9 per cent job vacancy rate in Nova Scotia. Many of those jobs are in the healthcare sector.
This week, Nova Scotia Health (NSH) will hold a job fair highlighting opportunities, current and future, in rural healthcare in the Eastern Zone which includes Guysborough County hospitals in Sherbrooke, Guysborough and Canso.
NSH's Director of Integrated Rural Health Andrew Heighton spoke to The Journal on May 9 about the upcoming job fair on Thursday, May 11 in Port Hawkesbury.
“The purpose for the career fair is multifaceted. One is to showcase or allow different professions to speak to their profession…and what jobs are available. It’s also an opportunity for people to come and ask questions. Whether you’re in high school or you’re in-between jobs or just looking for a career change; what are the education requirements for a position such as rehab assistant or physiotherapist or laboratory technologist.
“We have an array of positions that we would like to showcase and provide opportunity for the public to come and talk to the hiring managers and the front-line staff about what education you need or what work experience you need for these positions,” said Heighton.
Asked if the fair will highlight existing incentives and training opportunities available in the Eastern Zone, Heighton said, “Depending on the position. Each position or each profession will be able to speak to their opportunities within their portfolios.”
He added that individuals would have the opportunity at the fair to ask site managers about the opportunities available, “People can come with their questions and suggestions. It may provide a new avenue or a new way of thinking and looking at things on recruitment and retention.”
Speaking directly to opportunities in Guysborough County, Heighton said, “We have opportunities within every department ranging from casual part-time to full-time. So, I think If anybody is interested in employment with Nova Scotia Health at [one of the local hospitals], I would suggest they reach out to the site leads at those sites, or myself, and we’d be happy to have those conversations; what their interests are, and what they are looking for around employment and we can help facilitate that.”
Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone rural career fair is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre from 3 to 6 p.m.