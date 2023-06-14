Pikwakanagan – On receiving her honourary degree from Algonquin College, Wendy Jocko thanked the college for its inclusivity and welcome to many, including Indigenous students.
“Algonquin College stands out in its support of not only Indigenous students, but all students and its achievements speak for itself,” she said, speaking at the graduation. “Indigenous people have had to overcome a lot of barriers in order to achieve, both in their social and professional life, in terms of certain barriers such as attitudes.”
In the past, Indigenous people were officially considered to be wards of the federal government, a legal status similar to that of minors. As well, the 1876 Indian Act had a stipulation that any Indigenous person who received a university degree or became a medical doctor, lawyer or clergyman, was automatically “enfranchised”, she said.
“Enfranchisement was the most common of the legal processes by which Indigenous peoples lost their Indian Status under the Indian Act,” she said. “By enfranchising, a person was supposed to be consenting to abandon Indigenous identity and communal society (with its artificial legal disabilities) in order to merge with the ‘free’, individualistic and non-Indigenous majority.”
A 1985 amendment to the Indian Act eliminated the idea of enfranchisement, as well as eliminating the Act's discriminatory section; in addition the government gave individual bands such as Pikwakanagan the right to decide their own conditions for membership, the former chief said.
Ms. Jocko noted she was delighted to receive the distinction in the form of an honorary degree from the college.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to the CEO of Algonquin College Claude Brule for this honour and for your appreciation of my work and achievements, albeit not in the same way as an academic degree,” she said.
A veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces for 23 years where she was a supply technician and completed two tours of duty as part of the NATO Peacekeeping Missions in Bosnia and Croatia 93-98, she said she came from a long line of warriors, including Constant Pinesi, Grand Chief of the Algonquins, who fought in the War of 1812.
The former chief of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, she said she was passionate about “maintaining and commemorating the relationship between the Canadian Armed Forces and the First Nation.”
Her varied career also included earning the distinction as the Scottish Regional Director of the British Institute of Funeral Directing (in Scotland) during her time there working as a funeral director and working as a transport truck operator (in Saskatchewan).
“I do hope one day to study for an academic degree with Algonquin college,” she added.
Ms. Jocko congratulated the graduates at Algonquin College on their achievements.
“The degree you receive today is your insurance policy with the premium paid in full by your hard work over the years,” she said.
“You are positive role models who serve as an example–inspiring others to live meaningful lives and show young people how to live with integrity, optimism, hope, determination, and compassion,” she added.
A mother of four, she had sage advice for those entering the workforce.
“Make your own opportunity and make your own path,” she said. “Education comes in many forms and it’s not necessarily through academic study but by life experience and by grasping the opportunities that are presented.”