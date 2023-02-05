Bonfield’s New Years Eve Dance was a big success, and organizers have announced the event raised $2,969 for local charitable organizations. The money was evenly split between the Bonfield Lions Foundation and the Bonfield Seniors Housing Association.
Steve Featherstone and Jason Corbett organized the event. Both serve as Bonfield councillors, however, the event was not an official town event. But that didn’t stop the many council members from getting behind the project and supporting the party.
See: Bonfield council met early to ensure the party carries on
Featherstone mentioned that Bonfield went without a New Years party for a very long time, so he and Corbett organized one in 2019, just before the pandemic hit.” That was supposed to launch the return of annual parties, but it wasn’t meant to be. So by the end of 2022, the town was ready for a celebration. As for that 2019 party, “we raised a similar amount of money” at that event, he noted, which went to Bonfield Summer Camp and recreational programs in the town.
Another event is in the works, a Bonfield Comedy Night and Dance Party, scheduled for February 11. “We’re trying to bring some different events to Bonfield,” Featherstone said, and raise some money for charity in the process. Tickets cost $15 in advance, and the doors open at 7 p.m.
And residents can count on another New Years party to ring in 2024.
