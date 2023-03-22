Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - Project Lifesaver is the most recent recipient of funding from the 100+ Women Who Care (WWC) in Temiskaming Shores and More.
The committee raised $12,650 for a project that makes mobile location tracking equipment available for people at risk of wandering.
"Project Lifesaver is a wonderful initiative to protect at-risk individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behaviour of wandering,” said WWC steering committee member Laurie Wilson in an email interview.
“This may include those living with dementia, autism, Down syndrome, acquired brain injury or other cognitive conditions.”
The device is a radio frequency transmitter.
“(It) is worn on the wrist or ankle of the at-risk individual, and upon receipt of a 911 call from the caregiver, specially trained first responders arrive on scene and triangulate the direction of the signal to help locate the individual who has gone missing. Our donation will enable Project Lifesaver, a partnership between Victim Services of Temiskaming and District and the Temiskaming and Kirkland Lake OPP, to purchase two more receiver kits for the Temiskaming OPP Detachment and the Englehart Detachment which would facilitate a search more effectively.
“It will also help offset the cost to the individual for the wrist/ankle transmitter and monthly battery fees, so that financial hardship is not a barrier to this lifesaving program. Time is of the essence when searching for a loved one, every minute lost increases the risk of a tragic outcome. Project Lifesaver can reduce search times from hours and days to minutes."
It was noted that the system can track a signal on the ground from a distance of about 2.5 kilometres, and from the air for up to 10 kilometres.
Nancy Pedersen nominated this project as the most recent goal for the 100+ Women Who Care to support.
Victim Services of Temiskaming and District executive director Monique Chartrand expressed her gratitude to 100 Women Who Care. She noted that the donation will be used to purchase and supply additional mobile location tracking equipment, and will also make it possible to have additional bracelet transmitters on hand for those vulnerable individuals who may need this valuable service, she stated in an email.
"We do not want the cost of the bracelet transmitters and batteries to be a deterrent for the caregivers and this donation will assist greatly."
Users who enrol in Project Lifesaver pay a $400 security deposit for the transmitter.
Victim Services will reimburse the caregiver up to $100 if the transmitter is returned in good working condition after 15 months.
Each transmitter comes with six batteries and six bands to last for 12 months. After that, the caregiver then pays $10 every 60 days.
The caregiver is responsible for ensuring that batteries are charged at all times, testing them at least once a day. The results are to be recorded in an inspection log.
Victim Services will replace the battery every 60 days or earlier, if the battery isn't working.
If financial help is needed, "we will do our very best to find a sponsor or service club to assist," Chartrand said.
For further information about Project Lifesaver, contact Victim Services at 705-647-0096.
Since 2020, 100+ Women Who Care in Temiskaming Shores and More have donated $163,000 to area projects.
For more information on the organization visit their website at 100WWCTemShores.ca.