Bonnechere Valley Briefs
New Truck in 2024
Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Township is getting a new tandem truck, but it won’t be coming in until 2024 and the price is significantly higher than anticipated.
At the last meeting of council for 2022, and in the second meeting of the new council, a purchase of a diesel powered 6-ton tandem axle truck was approved at the hefty price of $393,717.99 from Cornwall Freightliner. It was about $24,000 less than the single other bid which came in just over $416,000.
“That is about 30 grand more than the last one,” Councillor Brent Patrick noted at the committee meeting of council held on December 20.
He asked if this would be included in the 2023 budget and the 2024 budget with the cost split between the two.
Works Supervisor Jason Zohr said it would be under the 2024 budget since that is the anticipated arrival date.
“The truck will be here in late 2024,” he noted.
Speeding on Mill Street?
Eganville – Concerns about speeding on Mill Steet were discussed by Bonnechere Valley council following a letter from a local resident asking for a lower speed limit, but Works Supervisor Jason Zohr said the speed data does not back up the concerns.
At the committee meeting of council on December 20, he told council the recent speed data on Grist Mill Road and Mill Street was analyzed and there was not enough speeding to warrant the reduced speed limit.
“It showed no significant speeding going on,” he said.
“But there is speeding going on,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy noted.
Mr. Zohr acknowledged there is some speeding but not a significant amount.
The speed data, collected last July, showed the maximum speed recorded was 78 kph. The data also showed out of 966 vehicles, 303 were above the speed limit. Most of the cars were driving between 36 kph and 60 kph. Only two vehicles were clocked going between 76 and 80 kph.
The email from the local resident noted it is a scenic walk along Mill Street by the river and it is a popular route, especially for dog owners. While the writer acknowledged most drivers go closer to 40kph than 50 kph, there are exceptions.
“At least several times a day there are vehicles that are clearly going well over 50ph,” they stated in the letter. “I would estimate occasionally (rarely, thankfully) actually closer to 80.”
The writer suggested either a new speed limit of 40kph or the installation of stop signs in both directions at the intersection of the bridge to create a three-way stop and slow down traffic.
“Is 50 too fast for that portion of road?” Mayor Murphy asked.
The works supervisor said in his opinion it was not.
“The houses are pretty close to the road too,” said Councillor Tracey Sanderson.
Mayor Murphy said there are people who are speeding on this stretch of road and she suggested the speed monitoring take place again in the spring to analyze the speed information.
“That street was heavily utilized when the bridge was down,” noted Councillor Brent Patrick, referring to the bridge construction on the main bridge through the village.
Mayor Murphy said speeding is something that needs to be looked at within the village and especially the tributaries coming into the village.
“We do have a lot of new people in the area,” she added.
Councillor Merv Buckwald pointed out speeding is something which needs to be dealt with regularly and re-examined.
“Enforcement slows it down, but about every six months you have to do it again,” he said.
Snow Plowing Complaints
Eganville – There were some complaints about the snow plowing during the first big winter dump of snow in Bonnechere Valley in mid-December, but Works Supervisor Jason Zohr pointed out the municipality is working within established guidelines.
The complaint he discussed with council at the December 20 meeting was about the snow removal on the Fourth Chute Road. He noted this is a Class 4 road and the rules allow for a longer time before the snow is cleared.
“At 8 cm of snow, we do not have to have it cleared for 16 hours after the storm,” he noted.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy said there was some confusion in the community because of the previous announcement overnight plowing had been removed in the village of Eganville. She explained the province took over the plowing of the connecting link – Highway 41 and 60 in the village – and this eliminated the need for the township to have an overnight plowing crew on standby. This resulted in a savings of about $30,000.
However, she explained this does not mean the township crews are not working early in the morning to ensure the township roads begin to get plowed.
“If Jason knows there is a storm, he ensures there are plow operators coming in at 4 a.m.,” she said.
The mayor also praised the township roads crews for working hard to ensure the roads are plowed and pointed out they are plowed earlier than required by the minimum standards set by the province.
The province has a system of categorizing roads according to how busy they are and this designates when they need to have the snow cleared. The 400 series roads, as well as provincial highways must be cleared much quicker than other roads, including the Class 4 roads in the township.
Tiny Homes?
Eganville – Mayor Jenifer Murphy would like Bonnechere Valley to looking into the feasibility of tiny homes in the township to deal with the housing crisis.
“My one concern is they are powered by hydro,” she told a committee meeting of council on December 20.
By-law Enforcement Officer Darryl Verch said he has looked into the issue of tiny homes as a possibility.
“Keep it in one area,” he noted.
Mayor Murphy said this was the kind of program she was envisioning.
“I was thinking a tiny home farm,” she said.
The mayor said she wanted this to be a discussion item for 2023 for council to look into and consider.