There’s something exciting and different about the new exhibit at the Jasper Art Gallery. It’s called The Buzz and for a few very good reasons.
Now in its fifth year, The Buzz is an annual art show that allows any Jasperite, young or old, the chance to get their art seen in a public art gallery. Opening up the possibility is just one of the important reasons why the Jasper Artists’ Guild puts on the exhibit.
“One of our goals as the Jasper Artists’ Guild is to provide the community with a location for visual artists. Now, quite some feedback that we got is that people are interested in creating arts, but they feel like they weren't on that level yet to join the guild,” said Luuk Wijk, the organization’s president.
“Since it's part of our mandate – our greater goal – we thought, why don't we open this up to the community so people can test the waters? Do I like this? Do I want to make visual arts?”
Doing so does much to bridge the gap for fledgling artists who are still in some of the most creative years of their lives: teens and preteens.
Despite the exhibit’s own fledgling existence, The Buzz has already proven to be a popular fixture on Jasper’s creative calendar. The first two Buzz events definitely proved to be JAG’s busiest in terms of submissions.
Much can be said in terms of the final result, as this year’s Buzz received upwards of 50 submissions, meaning dozens of local artists are currently getting their first public showings of work. On first viewing, the gallery spaces both upstairs and downstairs are filled with interesting and vivacious pieces much unlike what the viewer would typically see.
What’s even more exciting is that there is a 10-year-old who has just become an exhibiting artist, thanks to JAG and The Buzz.
“Overall, the variety of artwork I find is always most intriguing,” Wijk said.
Getting the public involved will continue as JAG’s next exhibit is a 75th anniversary tribute to Jasper the Bear. It will also be an open entry community exhibit.
While The Buzz has been on display since Jan. 12, a licensed reception with food and entertainment is being scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on the evening of Friday, Feb. 3. The Jasper Art Gallery is located in the Jasper Library and Cultural Centre. The gallery is open Thursday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The show continues until Sunday, Feb. 12.
After The Buzz, JAG will be hosting what it calls the ‘Hangover’ with works by JAG member artists remaining on the walls in a new curation. They will stay on display from Thursday, February 16 through until Saturday, Feb. 25.
Editor’s note: the reporter is related to a member of JAG and one of the exhibiting artists in The Buzz.