After votes were tallied late Monday evening for the Oct. 17 Pincher Creek town council byelection, Garry Cleland was unofficially named the newest town councillor.
The official count will be announced Friday, Oct. 21. As it currently stands, Cleland beat out second-place Naomi Smart by a slim margin of 18 votes.
A total of 521 votes were cast, which is a relatively high amount when compared to previous byelections the town has held.
“I’m happy going forward, Cleland says. “I’m looking forward to putting some work in there for the next three years.”
As a long-term community resident, Cleland says he is excited at the prospect of learning the inner workings of the municipality and helping on topics like housing and recreation as an elected official.
“I’m looking forward to serving the other four people who ran for office, and I’m looking forward to being a good representative for them on council,” he adds. “We don’t have a ward system in Pincher Creek, so when you have seven people on council you should feel like they are representing you on council.”
The swearing-in ceremony will occur Monday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. The regular council meeting will follow at 6 p.m.