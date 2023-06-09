“She informed me that no changes are being made and they will have to continue to do what they have been doing with nothing new. She also mentioned she saw a Facebook post that the road is good…How in sam scratch are we supposed to rely on ambulances, fire trucks, and police in a timely manner with this abundance of neglect.” This is just one of the conversations that have sprung up since the heavy rain of May 25 and a resident of Bellevue shared a video of his trip down Highway #225.
Another shared, “We got a hole in our enclosed trailer about a month ago while driving west of Bellevue on this so-called “Highway”. We were only going about 50 km/hr trying to avoid all the rocks, but one got us anyway and now we have a two-inch gash in our trailer.”
Then when it was shared that a meeting would be held on Friday, June 2, yet another asked, “Can someone ask or mention about the promise made the year Delbert Kirsch was elected. The trucks and equipment came to Bellevue all hands on deck to repave the road through town. And the announcement was this was the beginning and once elected the whole Highway 225 was to be done. What happened to that promise??? This government has been in power long enough to get this done. What’s the excuse.”
Now, some people will be wondering what all the fuss is about if #225 has been ‘terrible’ like this for years, but the heart of the matter is the fact that it has been like this for years, and repairs to the road have been shoved aside for as long as it has been a problem. Saskatchewan Highway #225 is a secondary highway that connects the Batoche National Historic Site and the village of St. Isidore-de-Bellevue with primary highway #2 south of the South Saskatchewan River. A letter dated May 20, 2008, addressed to the Hon. Wayne Elhard, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, originating for the RM of St. Louis #431, opens with the following paragraph:
"We, the R.M. of St. Louis No. 431 have submitted to the Government of Saskatchewan a financial commitment from ourselves, the RM of Invergordon, and the One Arrow First Nations of a substantial amount towards the reconstruction of Highway #225 to a primary weight sealed pebbled surface and graveling of Highway #320. Members of both councils and administrators attended some of the five meetings held in the Cultural Centre in Bellevue since last July where Department of Highways personnel confirmed the severity of the situation with Highway #225/#320 and assured the RMs that it was time to bring these roads up to standards for the economic survival of this area and safety issues. We are now told that our highways are not important enough to be completed in the near future. The commitments that have already taken place and the effort of this group to realize this project seems to have been ignored by the Government of Saskatchewan. …"
Documents corroborate that, representatives of the Government of Saskatchewan, including Batoche Constituency MLA Delbert Kirsch, and Harold Hugg and Andrew Liu (Transportation Policy) along with Stu Warrener and Ronda Bolton (Area Office for Saskatoon, Central Region) all representing the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, met with representatives of the RM of St. Louis, RM of Invergordon, One Arrow First Nation, and residents of Bellevue on May 21, 2008. The Ministry acknowledged that the condition of the road was poor and proposed to convert it for the short term to a gravel structure. That gravel structuring would then become part of the rebuilt highway. The Ministry committed to working with the community to develop a “multi-year plan” in order that any improvements made would be “fully salvageable at the time of the upgrading of the highway under the rolling five-year capital planning process.” When they were asked about a time frame for the rebuilding of the highway, the Ministry representatives stated that they were trying to be fair and equitable to the whole province and a new inter-sector committee was being established to supervise the rollout of the Rural Highway Strategy and assess priorities based on tourism, Area Transportation Planning Committee priorities, and local economic activities. From that assessment, they would then inform on the proposed ranking process. In other words, if all the boxes are ‘ticked’ they would consider where in the ranking the highway rebuild would land.
The consensus at the end of the meeting was that safety had to be the priority and that to make #225 safe, the thin membrane surface should be ground up and the road converted to gravel. The Ministry officials indicated there was money available to start converting the broken TMS surface to a good gravel road. This good gravel road would then become the subgrade for the future structured pavement under the rolling five-year plan. Unfortunately, it seems that five-year plan just seems to keep rolling without ever stopping and addressing the community’s concerns.
Thus, the residents of Bellevue have been patiently and not so patiently waiting for 15 years for the government to decide that in the perspective of being “fair and equitable”, it is time to finish what was started. In 2008, the major concern was the rough and broken surface of the road with its huge potholes and clods of broken and loose surface. Now in 2023, the major concern is the state of the road surface when it gets wet and the huge rocks that are working their way up through to the surface. The ditch-to-ditch sloppy, goopy mess that exists on the so-called road after a rain, offers no traction for trucks, cars, or busses. Without having access to any soil analysis data, it is not possible to identify with surety the composition of the soil that exists in the road, but an educated guess would say that the cap of the road at least, is made up of primarily clay soil which remains saturated for a longer time than non-clay soils. Clay softens and liquefies when exposed to large amounts of water and this feature makes construction with clay problematic. (https://eastcoastsitework.com/what-is-soil-stabilization-in-road-construction/) On Hwy #225 one problem was just traded for another and the community continues to wait while the projections of what would happen to the viability and growth of the community without a good road to access it, are being realized.
In another 2008 letter, this time to Mr. George Stamatinos, Chair of the Rural Highway Advisory Committee, local contact person Evelyn Gaudet wrote, “The tourism industry has all but eroded. A lot of investment in the promotion of a tourism corridor, Heart of Canada’s Old North West, and other such initiatives have been lost. Schools with immersion programs used to come to Le Rendez-vous for a French enrichment experience. …The educational tourism in the area is important for transmitting history, heritage, and culture.”
Letters from local businesses were also sent to the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure identifying the economic impact the condition of the road was having on them. The reduction in the tourist business, the extra expenses incurred when suppliers refuse to travel over a ‘bad’ road, more repairs to their own vehicles while using them for business, and sadly the entire closing of businesses were cited as a direct result of the road. Over the past 15 years, people in the area have sought out other roads to use to avoid having to drive on the #225, unfortunately by avoiding the #225 people are also avoiding the village of Bellevue furthering its economic demise. What will it take for the government to finally live up to its promises? The group letter sent to the Ministry of Highways in May 2010 concludes with this statement, “More stalling will lead to the death of our community…or is that what the decision-makers are hoping for.” It has been 13 years since that letter was written and Bellevue is still alive, but that speaks more to the resilience of the people who call it home than to any follow-through from elected officials.