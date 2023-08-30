About a dozen people turned up to the Town of Drumheller’s open house regarding its proposed Business License bylaw, which will help regulate Short Term Rental (STR) properties, on Wednesday, August 23.
If approved, the bylaw would help to regulate STRs within the community through licensing, similar to other business licensing currently in effect, and would help to ensure guest safety.
Along with regulating STRs, the bylaw would also include provisions to streamline the application process for mobile vendors, which currently have to await approval from the Town’s Municipal Planning Commission (MPC), and provide clarity on buskers, markets, and special events.
The open house gave attendees the opportunity to share comments and concerns about the proposed bylaw through a short four question survey, which is also available on the Town of Drumheller website. Economic Development team members were on hand to answer questions and provide more information about the proposed bylaw.
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5.