Local candidates running for Ward 3 councillor made their final case on why they deserve your vote.
During a recent candidate night, candidates running for councillor in Ward 3 had an opportunity to answer questions from residents.
While the Ridgetown Independent ran a story highlighting many of the questions and answers in last week’s paper, here is the continuation of the story, which was not included last week due to a lack of physical space in the paper.
Steve Pinsonneault, currently seeking re-election, said his goals for the term are to address the infrastructure deficit if elected.
“With inflation rising and everything else that’s going on in the world, we’re getting a lot less done in our infrastructure for the money that we have allotted to it,” he said.
The incumbent said one of the most frequent complaints he receives is regarding roads. He added that council must start addressing the fact roads and bridges are deteriorating, but there isn’t money in the budget to repair them.
“I believe running this municipality is like running a business,” he said. “In business, if you spend money in all the wrong places, you end up in financial trouble.”
In regard to issues with trees and deforestation, Pinsonneault highlighted council needs to come up with a resolution that works for both the tree conservation group and the agricultural community.
“At the end of the day, it’s hard to come up with something that both sides are going to agree on, which is what the challenge is going to be for the next time,” he said. You always have to take into consideration the whole picture. The loudest voice isn’t always what the majority of the population wants.”
Pinsonneault said the strategy currently in place is working, but he believes it needs to be enhanced. He suggested an incentive program.
“If you’re going to dictate to somebody they need to keep bush on their land, there has to be an incentive program and a real incentive program. Not one that issues $20 per acre. It needs to be a proper incentive program. The problem with that is I don’t know if anybody can afford it,” said Pinsonneault.
Ultimately, the incumbent said those who want to be part of the solution need to be at the table.
Candidate Martin Fisher said the trees issue is probably the biggest issue facing Chatham-Kent.
Fisher, a paralegal, said the people who he has spoken to regarding the issue tend to feel the landowners are the ones that are going to get hit the hardest.
“I do have a problem with that because I don’t think the government should be able to tell you what you can and can’t do on your property,” he said. “I don’t believe anyone should be able to tell you what you can or can’t do on your land.”
In regards to getting back to residents with concerns, Pinsonneault said his office is welcoming and accessible.
“Traditionally, when I get a complaint, I will talk to the road supervisor if it’s something to do with the roads. If I don’t get any satisfaction there, I go to his boss,” he said. “Residents can contact me, and my office is very accessible. They come in and see me with a complaint, and I deal with it correctly with the supervisor.”
Other issues Pinsonneault highlighted included the housing shortage and affordable housing and fighting for libraries, arenas, community centers, and small communities.
“They are very important to these communities that they stay in place. They are the link from small communities to the city, which is the hub,” he said.
On the issue of placing a $17,000 tax on developmental housing, Pinsonneault said it would stall Chatham-Kent’s growth.
“I agree that shouldn’t have happened. I spoke against it at the time,” he said. “We have got to promote growth, and this is going to stall it. It already has.”
Pinsonneault said every community needs growth. He highlighted if the communities want to keep their grocery store and schools, they need growth and young families coming in.
“We need houses. The population is growing,” he added. “In terms of repurposing older buildings, I think that’s a great idea. It’s a fairly quick fix for housing, and I’m all for it.”
Fisher agreed with Pinsonneault but said it doesn’t matter what he thinks, reminding the voters, “What do you want?”
“I think turning churches and other buildings into affordable housing could be an option. But again, we have to consider what the community wants.
As a paralegal, Fisher said his job is to hear people’s side of the matter and then present their best case. He added he would bring these skills to council on behalf of Ward 3.
Fisher said as a member of council, his job will be to represent Ward 3, not his own beliefs.
“I certainly have strong opinions on certain issues, for example, the deforestation issue. But as your Councilman, my opinion doesn’t matter as much as yours does,” he said.
Fisher pointed out that in recent elections, fewer people voted in the municipal election than in either the provincial or the federal elections.
“The municipal election is the one that affects you most in your day-to-day life. It is the political forum where you, the constituent, have the most say. There are no party politics. You can make a difference. Please vote,” he said.