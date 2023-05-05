Township of Leeds and the Thousand Island’s Committee of the Whole has recommended that council dissolve the PEER Committee to form a PEER Working Group.
In 2016, the PEER Committee was established to bring together community-based groups with interest in community revitalization and sustainable economic growth. The Committee's mandate is to advise council on matters and help to implement and advise on approved actions; develop unified vision with goal setting/action items for endorsement by council; report annually to council; ensure two-way communication by each member sharing information with PEER and reporting back to their organization and membership.
Council heard that the following are some of the challenges of the Committee's operations over the past two council terms – struggling to achieve quorum for meetings, which has impacted the work of the Committee, and prevents the advancement of initiatives and projects; lack of initiatives and projects. The Committee has struggled to find new meaningful work to help implement and advise on approved actions, which impacts the mandate of the Committee and has resulted in loss of staff time.
The purpose and composition of the PEER Working Group would be reviewed and revised, and an updated Terms of Reference developed accordingly.
