The reopening of the District of North Vancouver's Quarry Rock hiking trail, which has been closed since 2020, is finally on the horizon.
The wooded trail had initially been closed during the pandemic to discourage crowds from gathering in the area, before being shut further for repairs. Now with maintenance underway, the district predicts the popular hike will reopen come late autumn.
"Trail crews began surface improvements, minor repairs, and hazard tree assessment in August 2022," said Steffanie Warriner, parks manager at the District of North Vancouver.
"We have recently received provincial approval to move forward with the more significant infrastructure repairs. Pending the delivery of materials, we anticipate construction will begin in late October," she said, adding that the penned date is weather permitting.
Before its grand reopening, the District of North Vancouver also plans to have new signage implemented, which will ensure hikers are better directed on the 3.8-kilometre trail, and are well advised of the risks involved when navigating the area.
Despite being closed to the public, many locals continue to brace the climb, taking an alternate route to get onto the trail and enjoy the scenic views of Indian Arm and the mountains around Belcarra that await at the top. Warriner said the district is aware the trail is still being accessed, and the district "strongly encourages" people to respect its closure.
"The trail is currently in poor condition and unsafe for public use," she said. "Continued use of the trail while it remains closed is a violation of our park regulation bylaw and may lead to additional damages that could further delay trail reopening."
Warriner said park rangers continue to monitor the area, and in the meantime she recommends hikers instead explore the various other trails and hikes that call the district home.
