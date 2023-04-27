Thunder Bay, Ont. — It was Opposition day to kick off the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association conference on Wednesday in Thunder Bay.
Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner and Liberal MPP Stephen Blais all gave opening remarks centred mostly around issues facing Northwestern Ontario municipalities and townships.
After an impassioned speech by Fort William First Nation Elder Marlene Pierre bashing the Doug Ford-led ruling Progressive Conservatives on the More Homes Built Faster Act concerning the Greenbelt, as well as touching on residential schools and Hydro One’s Waasigan Transmission Line, the provincial politicos stepped up to the microphone.
“I know that you’ll be looking to the government for more support, instead I think you’ve been getting even deeper cuts and you’ve been facing higher costs,” said Stiles, who took over the NDP provincial leadership role in February. “Ontario municipalities are responsible for more infrastructure, water, sewer, roads, buildings, than the provincial and the federal governments combined.
“. . . I see that (the PC government) has left you hanging. They stripped you of the cash flow and left you to figure out the rest on your own. By plowing ahead with Bill 23 (More Homes Built Faster Act), this government has made it clear that they are not interested in hearing from you or other municipalities in this province.”
She claimed the government refuses to understand that their “one-size-fits-all approach” is not going to work for smaller towns, cities and rural communities.
Stiles continued by saying “this government does not, and will not, understand the unique needs and challenges of Northwestern Ontario, whether that’s solutions to addressing homelessness or the public health crisis or the fact that if an emergency room, if you’re lucky enough to have one, is closed due to understaffing, you’re going to be looking at going 400 kilometres away.”
Municipality of Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry, who was elected to a fourth term as the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president, said it’s imperative that municipalities and townships work with all levels of government.
“We have an ongoing relationship with government and we advocate on behalf of the region to address issues facing all the municipalities like affordable housing, homelessness, Northern road safety to only name a few,” Landry said. “I also sit at the (Memorandum of Understanding) roundtable where we get to see legislation before it progresses. This is an invaluable opportunity to make changes and the government does listen to our concerns.”
The conference, held at the Victoria Inn, progressed with updates from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Municipal Property Association Corporation followed by a Lesson from Leaders panel discussion and a Building Relationships with your Indigenous Neighbours presentation.
The first day of the three-day conference was closed out with the annual general meeting of the association, also known as NOMA.
Today, the cavalcade of Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives begins to descend on the NOMA conference with announcements from the ruling party at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park and the Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering and Sciences (CASES) at Lakehead University.
Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister David Piccini, who will make today’s announcement at Kakabeka Falls in the morning, will also host a Caribou Roundtable at the NOMA conference this afternoon at the Victoria Inn.