Little Badgers first food recovery community dinner a success
By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The Little Badgers Early Learning Centre, located on the traditional land of the ?akisq?nuk First Nation, spread a little love on Tuesday, November 8 with its first-ever free community food recovery dinner. They broke bread with a choice of vegetarian or meat-lovers chili.
“Our dinner was a great success. Our goal was to provide a space for everyone in our community to gather, to feel connected to our food, land, and people,” said lead teacher, Evy Walker, of Little Badgers. “We are so thankful for the opportunities to learn and grow within the community. We have so much gratitude for the support with our program and events and would like to send special thanks to the Columbia Valley Food Bank, Edibles Acres, the Invermere Bakery, and Sobeys for all their support.”
Walker’s fellow educator, teacher Grace Curley, led the expedition, the event to fruition. Curley has a deep passion for food recovery and farm-to-table movements. When she brought the idea to the Little Badger team, as she developed her knowledge of what the Columbia Valley has to offer, the light for this dinner was green.
“’How do I connect all these great people?, I kept asking myself,” said Curley. “Then it struck me – food! People need a place to gather. Being First Nations, I have always had a huge connection to the food of our land. So, the idea of bringing people together in one place to eat and gather, I knew was important.”