The Halton Police have apprehended a male suspect concerning a robbery at a convenience store in Georgetown.
On the morning of July 16, 2023, the suspect entered the Circle K store at 10 Mountainview Road South. Armed with a large kitchen knife, he threatened an employee, demanding the cash from the register. After obtaining an undisclosed sum of money, the suspect swiftly the scene, leaving no physical injuries behind.
Approximately two hours later, at around 11:30 am, an astute officer spotted the suspect near Guelph Street and Sinclair Avenue in Georgetown. The police acted promptly, resulting in the arrest of the suspect at that time.
The arrested individual has been identified as 24-year-old Ryan Lynch, whose address was reported as "no fixed address." He now faces charges of robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. As a precaution, Lynch has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.