O’Connor, Ont. — O’Connor Township councillor candidate Brendan Rea wasn’t particularly thinking about running for office, but a gentle nudge by veteran councillor Bishop Racicot changed the O’Connor volunteer firefighter/first responder’s mind.
“It started with (Racicot) bugging me,” said Rea at last week’s O’Connor Candidates Night. “I wanted to work on the fire department because we do need help with volunteers and first responders too.
“And I do like helping the community. That’s why I’m a volunteer firefighter, so (a possible election to council) just keeps going further for me.”
Rea was one of three candidates who filed their nomination papers in the final week of eligibility along with John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli.
The machinist at Thunder Bay Hydraulics has lived in the O’Connor community for three years and has been with the fire department for two of those years.
Keeping the community safe is Rea’s first priority.
“The volunteer fire department is what brought me onto (running for council),” Rea said. “We do need more members and that’s what I’m going to try and bring in. Equipment is always something we could use, so we’re going to try and work on that.
“I don’t want to see raises in taxes just like everybody. Who wants that? Nobody, right. I want to keep this place rural living. I don’t like what some other places have been doing, making it more like the city.”
Rea also fielded questions on how to eliminate speeding through the township and road maintenance.
Besides Rea and incumbents Racicot and Alex Crane, Sobolta, Torkkeli and Jon Hari are on the O’Connor councillor ballot for four councillor seats.
No candidate ran against O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina and he had his position acclaimed.
Ontario municipal elections are set for Monday.