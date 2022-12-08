While the crowds turning out for Hartland Community School’s inaugural Rockin’ the Rockland on Saturday, Dec. 3, was a little lower than organizers hoped, enthusiasm soared high among those who attended.
“We will do it again,” said HCS music teacher Amanda Carr, who led the organizing team putting together the event featuring a long list of the region’s top singers, musicians and bands.
Carr admitted she would have preferred more people in the seats as musicians took the stage between 2 and 9 p.m., but the performers delivered a great show.
She said the school proved an excellent venue for the show.
“We had one of the most comprehensive sound and light shows Hartland has seen in a long time,” Carr said.
She said organizers plan to make Rockin’ the Rockland an annual event, but they may reconsider the timing.
Carr said the music festival is not necessarily a Christmas event.
“We could hold it any time of the year,” she said.
Carr said Saturday’s heavy rain and evening fog might have hurt attendance, noting a few advanced tickets went unused.
On a positive note, the fundraiser for HCS’s 12 and 10 music classes gained significant community and corporate support.
Carr said the festival raised $550 in community sponsors and more than $2,500 in total for the music program.
Pointing to a wide array of musical equipment, Carr called the festival’s instrument drive a success. Supporters donated a soundboard and other sound equipment, an electronic drum set, a guitar, a keyboard and other musical instruments and equipment in addition to the financial donations.
The entertainment began at 2 p.m., with Aaron Crain taking the stage.
Layney Ross, who helped Carr organize the inaugural festival, followed Crain on stage. Ross added her vocal talents in the evening showcase, sitting in with the Stephen Rideout Band.
Kalan Legacy, Brooke Patterson and Beauty and the Beats, who filled in for an ill Jason Shaw. also entertained the crowd in the afternoon.
While the music rocked the Rockland, the event featured daycare services and children’s games in another school area. They even had Santa drop by in the late afternoon.
After a supper break, which included soup, rolls and beverages for pass holders, from 5 to 6 p.m., Jachin Israelson took the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the Stephen Rideout Band.
Local favourites Stinking Rich closed out the inaugural Rockin’ the Rockland.