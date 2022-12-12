Mark your calendars, East Ferris, because Santa Claus is planning a visit on Sunday December 18th, and you are welcome to meet him at the East Ferris Community Centre.
Yes, it’s a busy time for Santa, what with Christmas just around the corner, but between his love for East Ferris and his joy of skating, he couldn’t resist the invitation from the municipality.
So, between 12:30 and 2:30 on the 18th, residents are invited to enjoy a free skate with Santa. As if that wasn’t enough of a draw, light refreshments will be served, holiday music will be played, and festive attire will be displayed.
That last part is on you, Santa skaters, so be sure to dress up in your festive best. The municipality also reminds you to bring your holiday spirit, which everyone—especially Santa—always enjoys.
Skaters will have to bring their own skates and be sure to dress warm. CSA approved helmets are strongly recommended for all participants, particularly those who fall often.
Plus, you can spread the Christmas cheer by making a monetary donation upon check-in for the East Ferris Santa Fund, which is used to further spread the holiday cheer.
