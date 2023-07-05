The Kings County Memorial Hospital Foundation board is looking to take on a new role: advocacy and work to maintain and strengthen health services in the area.
A meeting was held at the hospital last Wednesday afternoon with the board and four members of the public attending.
Three Rivers mayor Debbie Johnston sparked the conversation.
“I’ve heard tons of concerns lately,” the mayor said. “I really think we need to step up and have a say, but I need somebody else with me.”
The hospital has been experiencing issues with recruitment and retention which have led to reduced emergency department hours.
Health PEI announced last week that KCMH’s ER would be available on weekdays only from July 1 to October 1 from 8 am to 8 pm.
“The summer plan was developed with support from physicians and staff in Kings County in response to recent physician and staff departures and ongoing vacancies at KCMH. The new schedule provides the most coverage possible, given the lack of staff,” a press release stated.
Consultants have also been working with Health PEI to develop a master plan for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and KCMH redevelopment project (the new hospital).
There was agreement in the room that a community group should be involved from start to finish in planning. As a group of individuals dedicated to the KCMH and ensuring health care access in the area, the foundation could be the ideal group.
Mayor Johnston fears community members are currently at the periphery of the initial consultations and master planning.
The municipality requested a meeting with the province about the process as far back as April and asked to be kept in the loop as the project moved along. Mayor Johnston has not heard any updates since, despite consultants forging ahead.
An audit of HPEI sites and current services is complete. Consultants have been engaging physician and management leads in each service area. They have sought some staff input through surveys. This was all in an effort to build an overview of functional planning. This phase is expected to be complete by the end of July. From August to December more public consultation is planned, according to a Health PEI representative.
“It’s our hospital, our tax money; we need to have a say,” Mayor Johnston said.
The idea that community groups like the foundation could play a larger role in staff recruitment was also discussed.
Concern was expressed when KCMH administrator Edna Miller shared that the project is considered joint KCMH and QEH redevelopment.
While there was no official move to change the foundation’s mandate which is exclusively to fundraise, the board did decide to hold a special meeting on July 12 with local MLAs, some board members, Mayor Johnston and possibly a few other individuals who could assist with their new mission. The committee is also considering forming a more formal ad hoc foundation committee.
Mayor Johnston and some board members discussed the importance of preventing situations such as the construction of the 52 bed Riverview Manor when 70 beds might have been closer to hitting the mark of meeting community needs.
Now that manor beds are filled, it’s common for seniors to stay in hospital for extended waiting periods.
The board will expand its membership from nine to 11 to ensure interested parties, Ray Brow and Mary VandenBroek Grant, could join, as well as individuals nominated to fill vacancies. Mr Brow and Ms Grant became interested in joining the board particularly after co-chairing the We Love Our Hospital, black-tie lobster dinner and auction fundraiser in Georgetown. The event raised more than $310,000 including $250,000 in government funding for the hospital in May.
“I saw, while doing this, the community’s love for the hospital. The energy is there,” Mr Brow said. “The hospital is essential and we can’t watch it erode in terms of services. It functions as an important emergency care centre.”
Returning elected members include Norman Stewart and Thelma Johnston and Roberta Hubley is past-president.
Returning appointed members include hospital administrator Edna Miller, KCMH administrative assistant Sheri MacKay, Dr Jeannette Verleun and hospital auxiliary president Darlene Clow.
Incoming elected include Jackie MacNeill Doiron, Howard MacNeill and Cathi Patterson (pending acceptance of her nomination and a more formal vote, as she was not present at the meeting).
Norman Stewart was electedpresident, Ray Brow vice-president and Howard MacNeill, treasurer.
The board is saving to purchase an x-ray machine that could cost more than their current amount in savings and investments which is $738,714. A total of $293,334 is held in savings including about $250,000 in government contributions and $445,371 in investments.
In the past year the foundation has funded the purchase of $134,498 worth of equipment: 10 commode chairs ($4,750), seven wheelchairs ($8,600), two Broda chairs ($13,134), two CO2 machines ($8,940), a bladder scanner ($18, 174), two Sara Stedy lifts ($8,000), six over-bed tables ($2, 000), two side tables ($1,000), CPR peds mannequins/training kit ($2,200), two pocket talkers ($700), an ultrasound machine ($50 000), an ice/water machine ($6,000), patient supplies mostly for geriatric patients awaiting a bed at the manor ($1,000) and a stainless steel table with a magnifying lamp to work on equipment ($10,000).