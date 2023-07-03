It wasn't just Canada Day for a college that serves the north eastern part of Saskatchewan.
On July 1, the merger between Cumberland and Parkland College was made official, along with a new name – Suncrest College.
“We have been waiting for and working towards this for several months,” President and CEO of Suncrest College Alison Dubreuil said. “We are proud to now be known as Suncrest College."
The new regional college has 11 campuses and around 280 staff.
"A merger makes us stronger and positions us to be more robust in offering more programming to recruit and retain more students to support Saskatchewan’s growing economy; all things that we are already beginning to witness,” Dubreuil said.
The new website and social media channels will launch later this summer, and branded materials and signage will be updated over the coming months, the college said
Suncrest College will also boast a new tagline, “Bright minds. Bright futures,” which the college said speaks to where it is heading and what it wants to achieve.
“Suncrest College brings together the dedicated teams of two colleges who are committed to improving programming and expanding opportunities for learners,” Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “Our government is honoured to work with such innovative leaders who continue to strive for educational excellence and have a shared vision for strengthening post-secondary education in Saskatchewan."
The college said it will continue to offer Adult Education, Industry and Corporate Training, as well as post-secondary education for skilled trades, health, business, agriculture, emergency services, and a variety of university classes and full degrees.
Dubreuil who was the interim President and CEO for Cumberland and Parkland colleges for the past year, will be the position permanently.
“Being the first President and CEO of Suncrest College is a huge honour. I am excited about our future and ready to keep moving ahead with the great work our team has been doing these last 12 months.”