The North Bay and District Health Unit is bringing back STAND UP!, a free program designed to prevent older adults from falling. Classes begin this January, and are available in Mattawa, West Nipissing, Parry Sound, and North Bay.
Classes work to build balance, strength and flexibility for seniors, with the aim of preventing dangerous falls. The classes are offered twice a week and anyone interested is encouraged to reach out to agencies offering the service in their communities:
The health unit is also looking for volunteers to help lead these classes. If you have experience teaching exercise classes—especially to elders—and have balance and flexibility to spare, this is your chance to give back. Call the numbers above to let them know you can help, as the more volunteers available, the greater reach these classes will have.
The initiative is part of the programming put on by the Stay on Your Feet Coalition, which as the name implies, focuses resources on keeping people upright. The coalition includes many community partners and volunteers that help to support seniors maintain a healthy, independent lifestyle.
Falls can put a big crimp into that lifestyle, as “falls are the leading cause of preventable injuries in older adults,” emphasized Taylor Matson, community health promotor with the health unit. “Joining programming like STAND UP! or other free community exercise classes to stay active, social and strong can help to prevent falls among older adults.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.