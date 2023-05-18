Neebing, Ont. — Enforcing the trailer bylaw was the big topic of conversation during the Municipality of Neebing regular council meeting on Wednesday.
The current bylaw states a recreational trailer cannot be used on a property for more than 30 days without a licence and that licence can only be issued for a maximum of three calendar years where the property owners can stay in a trailer while constructing a residence on their property.
The enforcement of the bylaw is complaint driven, but historically there have not been very many complaints and as a result not much enforcement of the bylaw has taken place.
“I’m satisfied with the way (the bylaw) is written now because the previous council changed the seasonal/recreational (zoning) to residential and in doing so created a list of permitted uses and trailers were not listed as a permitted use,” said Neebing At-large Coun. Gordon Cuthbertson. “We said if you’re going to be building (a residence), you can bring a trailer on (your property).
“The problem is people who claim they had a trailer on that property before we changed the zoning, which makes them legal non-conforming. It’s up to them to prove to us that they are legal non-conforming and so a piece of property that’s been there for 10 years until we changed the zoning four years ago, they say ‘We can stay.’ We don’t have, I don’t think, an avenue to force them to take that trailer off (their property).”
Neebing Coun. Brian Wright of Crooks Township suggested sending a letter to residents reminding them of the trailer bylaw.
During deputations, accounting firm BDO gave Neebing’s financial statements a clean bill of health with BDO partner Kristen Spithoff saying the municipality’s finances for 2022 was in “pretty good shape.”
Council also reviewed reports on administration, roads and fire activity as well as exclusion of certain liabilities from the 2023 budget and the format of tax sales.
The council chambers also heard verbal reports regarding the committee of the whole and the 2023 budget.
The municipality also carried a motion to sponsor Courageous K9 magazine with an advertisement and to send a letter of support to FoodCycle Sciences regarding their Food Waste Reduction Challenge as well as discussing a water cleanup effort at East Oliver Lake
Council passed bylaws to set tax ratios and tax rates while also adopting the 2023 budget.