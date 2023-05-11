Shelburne council is providing support to the local high school by waiving a fee to host a championship tournament.
During their meeting on Monday (May 8), Shelburne council approved a motion to waive the fees for Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) to use the Natasha Paterson Memorial Pavilion for the boys and girls Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) rugby championships.
“We don’t often have a lot of CWOSSA championships done up here,” said Coun. Walter Benotto. “It’s been quite a while since I can remember one being up this way. I’m quite willing to move the motion for us to waive fees because I think this is something special that’s happening in the area and something special for our teams to be able to participate in a championship.”
The cost of waiving the fees is $276.62, including HST.
According to a letter to council, the local high school has over 100 students or around 12 per cent of the student population playing rugby for CDDHS this year.
“This regional championship will showcase our school, athletic talent as well as the Town of Shelburne,” read the letter.
CDDHS will be hosting the championships for the next two years. The dates for the tournament have been set for May 24 and 26 for the girls, while the boys will play on May 31 and tentatively on June 1.
During the Monday night meeting, council also approved other exemptions for a number of other local organizations to host upcoming events in the town.
Road permit fee waived for Parkinson Canada
Council approved waiving a $135 plus HST fee for Parkinson Canada to host a cycling fundraising event.
The charity asked council for the use of roads in the community for the 2nd annual Pedaling for Parkinson’s GTA Ride, which will be held on Aug. 20. The event will start and finish at the Tony Rose Memorial Centre in Orangeville and will include three routes, a 40-kilometre, a 60-kilometre and 100-kilometre, a portion of which will go through Shelburne.
“They would be required to obtain a road occupancy permit so they’re seeking council’s approval to be granted relief from that permit fee,” said Jennifer Willoughby, clerk. “That being said they would still be required to provide insurance.”
Use of Natasha Paterson Pavilion for Terry Fox Run
Organizer Taylor Wallace told council that they are looking to move the event, which is typically held outside the Fairgrounds and with the use of the Fire Hall, due to traffic and increased numbers. With the move, they are asking to rent Natasha Paterson Memorial Park and the Pavilion.
Council approved the waiving of the rental fee for $81.60 plus HST
The Terry Fox Run will be held on Sept. 17.
Relief of Parks Use Bylaw for Canada Day
Shelburne Council granted relief from the parks use bylaw for the Canada Day Committee to use Fiddle Park until 2 a.m.
The committee requested the extension to allow volunteers more time to take down the event displays.
“The motion isn’t to extend the celebration,” said Coun. Kyle Fegan. “It was noticed last year especially; the tear down takes quite a significant amount of time. This is basically heading off the past potential issues of us still being there very late at night.”
The Shelburne Canada Day celebration will have a fireworks show scheduled to go off after sunset, lasting around 10 minutes.
Fegan added that people will likely leave the event shortly after the fireworks show.