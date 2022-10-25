SAINT JOHN • A class of 13 newcomers is now fully equipped with basic tech skills after recently graduating from the YMCA of Greater Saint John's six-week fundamentals in technology course taught in Arabic. The same course, now being offered in the Somali language, began Tuesday at the Saint John Regional Y.
Hussain Alabdulaziz, manager at the YMCA's Newcomer Support Services, said he saw a good number of Arabic-speaking high school students come to Newcomers Connections and many of them did not know how to use or work on laptops, due to coming from war zones or various other reasons. He said while his team was looking for summer activities to put together, he thought of putting together a course in Arabic to help the students catch up with technology and access community resources.
He said, through this program, "newcomer youth won't see themselves as different than a local" and would also "not underestimate themselves."
Alabdulaziz said he then found Abdulqader Alshibli, who was using the YMCA's services and took him up on his offer to volunteer as the program instructor. Alshibli, a Syrian, has a computer science background and studied through to the end of his bachelor's degree, but couldn't graduate due to the ongoing war, said Alabdulaziz.
Both Alabdulaziz and Alshibli worked together to design the new course to arm newcomer students with basic technological skills to make their schooling easier.
The course was the first of its kind and was offered from Sept 13. to Oct. 18. It covered basic computer operations, computer handling, accessing community resources, cyber safety, privacy, accessing the internet, and tools and applications.
According to Alabdulaziz, the free-of-charge program started with 10 students and a new face in the class surprised them every day. He said slowly the class ended up with a group of 13 students who never missed a class unless they were sick and each student successfully graduated with a certificate last Thursday.
Apart from learning about technology, 14-year-old Mohammed Bakr said he also learned Arabic. Bakr, who is fluent in English, said although he did not know how to speak Arabic, he still understood everything that was taught "because the teacher was teaching us like he was telling us stuff from his heart.
"If we are doing work, he makes all of us understand."
Bakr said he knew most of the syllabus as he has been in Canada for four years now, but there were things that surprised him, too. He said he enjoyed the fun times when his classmates would teach him Arabic words and when they would compete against each other to find who was faster in getting work done.
"In three weeks, I kinda learned Arabic more," he said.
"I wish it would have been like five months or more, it would have been fun and I would have learned most of Arabic," he added, noting that he is in contact with Alshibli to find out if there are more upcoming computer programs.
Alshibli said his experience with the class was "successful and very exciting." He said he also wished for the program to be longer, as the questions from the participants indicated that they were looking to learn more. He said there were no challenges faced and the six weeks went by smoothly.
Alshibli, who himself arrived in Canada in April, said he was "very excited" when given this opportunity to serve as an instructor. Through this program, he said he wanted to support and give back to the community that welcomed him so warmly.
In an email, Shilo Boucher, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Saint John, called the program "a successful one," designed to help newcomers "to grow to their true potential and shine."
She recognized that "language is a major barrier that newcomers face" and added that she was delighted to see the number increase from 10 to 13.
"I congratulate the youth for completing the program and applaud their dedication," she added.